Local

December 28, 2016 11:16 AM

Attorney demands justice for cat that was ‘beaten, stabbed, hit with a rock and dropped from balcony’ before it died

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

A Bellingham attorney wants justice for a cat named Jay.

That’s according to Q13Fox.com, which reported Wednesday that Bellingham attorney, Adam Karp, has “immediately” filed an appeal in Lewis County District Court after a judge Tuesday declined his petition to empanel a grand jury in the case of the Centralia cat.

The cat, named Jay, was apparently “beaten, stabbed, hit with a rock and dropped from a balcony by multiple people” before it died in April.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

