What’s Happening for Dec. 31

4:50 A grateful Sheriff John Snaza eager to get back on the beat Pause

0:58 Train backs away from Olympia protesters

1:57 VIDEO: Tumwater Quadruple Shooting

0:33 VIDEO: Suspect arrested in grisly Thurston County dog death

2:27 Canoe Journey: It's about strength, sharing and tradition

3:04 WATCH: Accused shooter in Dutterow Road killings appears in court

2:28 Austin Kelley remembered at SMU celebration of Life Sunday

4:06 What's your definition of politically independent?

1:12 Husky fans W-hoop it up at airport tailgate party