County Officials take their oaths during the annual Swearing-In Ceremony

The Thurston County Sheriffs' Color Guard exits the stage as Sheriff John Snaza prepares to lead the Pledge of Allegiance during the Dec 28th swearing-in ceremony for Thurston County elected officials at South Puget Sound Community College.
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
Rev. Carol McKinley from the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation offers the Invocation to begin the Dec 28th swearing-in ceremony for Thurston County elected officials at South Puget Sound Community College.
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
Newly-elected Superior Court Judge Chris Lanese is congratulated by Auditor May Hall after taking his oath of office during the Dec 28th swearing-in ceremony for Thurston County elected officials at South Puget Sound Community College.
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
A few minutes before the start of the annual swearing-in ceremony for Thurston County elected officials at South Puget Sound Community College as a personal favor former Washington State Supreme Court Chief Justice Gerry Alexander (center) ceremonially gives the Oath of Office to incoming county commissioners Gary Edwards (left) and John Hutchings..
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
New state Representative Lauire Dolan (right) is sworn in by Auditor Mary Hall during the Dec 28th swearing-in ceremony for Thurston County elected officials at South Puget Sound Community College.
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
County PUD Commissioner Russ Olsen take his oath of office from Auditor Mary Hall during the Dec 28th swearing-in ceremony for Thurston County elected officials at South Puget Sound Community College.
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
Incoming Commissioner Gary Edwards is congratulated by retiring state Senator Karen Fraser as Sheriff John Snaza look on during the Dec 28th swearing-in ceremony for Thurston County elected officials at South Puget Sound Community College.
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
Newly-elected state Representative Beth Doglio accepts congratulations from Sheriff John Snaza during the Dec 28th swearing-in ceremony for Thurston County elected officials at South Puget Sound Community College.
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
Retiring state Senator Karen Fraser accepts a placque from Auditor Mary Hall to honor her years of public service during the Dec 28th swearing-in ceremony for Thurston County elected officials at South Puget Sound Community College.
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
As Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall administers the Oath of Office to incoming Commissioner John Hutchings Congressman and keynote speaker Denny Heck laughs as he recites his rather lengthy legal name during the Dec 28th swearing-in ceremony for Thurston County elected officials at South Puget Sound Community College.
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com