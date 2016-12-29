Tony Overman's Feature Photos of the Year 2016

A Tumwater homeowner cleans up his patio as the sun rises behind Mount Rainier on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016.
North Thurston High and Saint Martin's Univesity alum Cody Brooks works on training his 15-week-old Labrador puppy, Leilani, at Tumwater Falls Park on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016.
Michael Hirsh of Olympia gets a rare nose-to-nose view of a grizzly bear during his visit to the 27th annual Nisqually Watershed Festival at the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge northeast of Olympia on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016. The taxidermy display - which also included a smaller black bear - were on loan from Cabela's for the Nisqually Land Trust's educational display.
Guest judge Erin Brown of Queensland, Australia, takes a look at "Cody," a two-year-old male Maine Coon owned by Connie Hazel of Portland, Oregon, during the first day of the The International Cat Association's "It's a Small World" cat show at the Hotel RL in Olympia on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. The Maine Coon is considered the world's largest domestic breed of cat - averaging three feet long and 17 pounds - "but there are some Ragdolls that could give them a run for the money," Hazel said. Cody earned the Best of Division ribbon. The event continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
North Thurston High student Connor Owen speeds down the track in the 50-yard dash with an assist from his stepfather, Brandon Pontius, during the annual Day of Champions field day at Tumwater District Stadium on Thursday, May 26, 2016.
Linda Glasier of Olympia gets ambushed by her beagle, Wallace, while getting a chalk outline drawing during the Procession of the Species celebration in downtown Olympia on Saturday, April 23, 2016.
Rich Marlatat (left) of Olympia carries his son, Cody, as he races down the European Super Slide alongside friend Matthew Powers of Kent and his son, Lincoln, during the annual Lacey Spring Fun Fair at Saint Martin's University on Saturday, May 21, 2016. Both boys are two years old. Other activities include musical and dance performances, a bounce house obstacle course, train rides and the Pavilion gymnasium filled with kids activities. The free event continues Sunday from 11 a.m to 5 p.m.
Timberline graduates (from left) Yana Soriano, Ashley Montenegro and Kira Hamilton get fired up for the procession march into commencement ceremonies at Saint Martin's University in Lacey on Wednesday, June 15, 2016.
Kathleen Lincoln practices driving as her sister Charity rides in the back seat on the country roads outside Harrisburg, Oregon on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2015.
Tumwater graduates (from left) Jacob Gibbons, Ty Gentry, Tanner Stephens and Weston VandenHazel stand for the national anthem during commencement ceremonies at Saint Martin's University in Lacey on Wednesday, June 8, 2016.
