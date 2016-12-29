Tony Overman's Sports Photos of the Year 2016

Meadowdale players celebrate with the state championship trophy following the Mavericks' 10-0 victory over the Enumclaw Hornets in the WIAA 3A fastpitch state championship game at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey on Saturday, May 28, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater's Jacob Dardano (left) and Jackson Davis celebrate Davis' walk-off single to beat Black Hills, 6-5, during Tuesday afternoon's baseball game at Tumwater High School on April 13, 2016.
Yelm shortstop MacKinzee Moore celebrates a strikeout during the Tornados' 4-1 victory over Rogers in Friday's second-round game of the West Central District III 4A fastpitch tournament at Kent Service Park in Kent on May 20, 2016.
Seattle head coach Pete Carroll and the Seahawks sidelines celebrates as Cassius Marsh blocks a Miami Dolphins field goal attempt to maintained Seattle's 6-3 lead in the second half of Sunday's NFL season opener against the Miami Dolphins at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sept. 11, 2016.
Tumwater's Jacob Gibbon celebrates as Selah's Elijah Pepper sits dejected on the court in the waning seconds of Friday night's 2A boys basketball state regional boys basketball playoff game at Mount Tahoma High School on Feb. 26, 2015. Tumwater won the game, 60-54.
Black Hills' Emma Duff (22), Lindsey Nurmi and Maisy Williams celebrate as time expires on the Wolves' come-from-behind win over Clarkston, 52-46, in Saturday's 2A Girls State Basketball regional playoff game at Centralia High School on Feb. 27, 2015.
Hoquiam's Anthony Nash celebrates as he anchors the Grizzlies 4 X 100 meter relay team to victory over Eatonville's Josehia Hotz and Elma's Ira Hartford at the 1A District IV track and field championships at Tumwater District Stadium on Thursday, May 19, 2016.
Capital players mob pinch runner Alex Halstead (in helmet) after he scored the winning run on a walk-off RBI by teammate Peyton Greene to defeat Central Kitsap, 1-0, during Wednesday afternoon's 3A Narrows League baseball game at Capital High School in Olympia on April 20, 2016,
Saint Martin's Alyssa Slate and teammates celebrate as Lauren Diuco scores the opening run on Jackie Schmaeling's RBI triple during the opening round game against Central Washington at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) fastpitch championship tournament at Saint Martin's University in Lacey on Thursday, April 28, 2016. Saint Martin's won the game, 2-0.
Enumclaw's Victoria Hernandez flies into the vault during the 2A/3A bi-district gymnastic meet at Mt. Rainier High School in Des Moines on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016.
Tumwater's Spencer Dowers (13) celebrates with teammate Cade Otton as time expires in Friday night's 2A boys basketball state regional boys basketball playoff game at Mount Tahoma High School on Feb. 26, 2015. Tumwater won the game, 60-54.
Western Oregon's Jordan Wiley (22), tournament MVP Devon Alexander (0) and Tanner Omlid celebrate as time expires in the Wolves' 78-71 victory over the Alaska Nanooks in the GNAC Men's Basketball Championship game at Saint Martin's University in Lacey on Saturday, March 5, 2016.
Rochester players welcome home Jessica Girardin following her two-run home run during Wednesday opening game of fastpitch doubleheader against Montesano at Rochester High School on April 14, 2016.
Meadowdale players rush the field on Emma Helm's walk-off double for a 10-0 victory over Enumclaw in the WIAA 3A fastpitch state championship game at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey on Saturday, May 28, 2016.
Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin flips into the end zone for a two-point conversion over Vikings defenders Mackenzie Alexander (20) and Jayron Kearse during Thursday night's preseason football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016.
The Kitsap County SK Wolves let out a cheer during the opening ceremonies of the Southwest Region Special Olympics Softball Tournament at LBA Park in Olympia on Saturday, July 23, 2016.
Meadowdale players wait to greet Lauren Wallace on her three-run home run in first inning of the Mavericks' 10-0 victory over the Enumclaw Hornets in the WIAA 3A fastpitch state championship game at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey on Saturday, May 28, 2016.
Black Hills' Gabe Adamson gets vertical as he competes in the boys pole vault at the 52nd Bob Shaner Invitational Track & Field Meet at Tumwater District Stadium on Friday, May 6, 2016.
Tumwater head coach Sid Otton waves to the crowd following Saturday's state quarterfinal loss to Archbishop Murphy Wildcats, 48-10, at Tumwater District Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Otton retires after a 49-year career as the all-time winningest high school football coach in Washington state history.
