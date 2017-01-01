What’s Happening for Jan. 1

Sunday
Polar Bear Plunge: Campfires, music, hot beverages, ending with the plunge at 1 p.m. at Long Lake Park, 2790 Carpenter Road SE. Information: Lacey Parks and Recreation, 360-491-0857.
Salish Sea Plunge: The annual Squaxin Island swim is 11 a.m. at the Arcadia Boat Ramp, SE Lynch Road, Shelton.
Fishtrap Loop NE Plunge: The warm-up is a walk or run around the 3-mile Fishtrap Loop at 11 a.m., followed by a plunge from a private pure sand beach on Dickerson Point. To reach the beach requires negotiating a 100-foot high bank climbed by 130 steps or a path. Address: 3246 and 3248 Fishtrap Loop NE.
Polar Bear Plunge: 10 a.m. Sunday Offut Lake Resort, 4005 120th Ave SE Tenino.
Swedish pancake breakfast. New Year’s Day is the first of four Swedish pancake breakfasts each year at Fords Prairie Grange, 2640 W. Reynolds Ave., Centralia. Traditional Swedish pancakes will be served with lingonberry butter, hot strawberry preserves, sausage, scrambled eggs, juice and coffee. All you can eat, $8 adults, $4 children 12 to 5, children 5 and younger free. From 8 a.m.-noon. The grange is behind Fords Prairie Elementary School. Information: 360-304-3419.
Wednesday
Home Share Program. Meet Linda Terry, home-share coordinator for Senior Services for South Sound, and learn about home sharing. 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Information: SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Thursday
Bridge banner policies: The state Department of Enterprise Services is weighing options for banners hung from the pedestrian bridge over Capitol Way South. The agency will host an open house 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the 1500 Jefferson St. building and will accept comments through March 1 at des.wa.gov or by mail to Tony Aitken, visitor services manager, Washington Department of Enterprise Services, P.O. Box 41034, Olympia, WA 98504-1034.
Memory Café. People dealing with memory problems — and their loved ones and caregivers — can enjoy afternoon social time with people going through the same problems. 2:30 p.m. at River’s Edge Restaurant, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive SE, Olympia. 360-407-3967, SouthSoundSeniors.org.
The Panorama Republicans: The 2 p.m. meeting in the Quinault Apartment Building, 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey, features Annette Roth, marketing and communications director of the Thurston County Economic Development Council. Information: Ron Bax at ron.ck722@gmail.com or call 438-5641.
Jan. 7
Life of bugs: Learn about insect anatomy, body structure and how bugs have evolved to feed on certain plant groups occupying specific habitat types, 10 a.m.-noon, LOTT WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. Register at streamteam.info.
Bug workshop: Bug motels are trendy garden art that also provide habitat for bugs. Motels can be placed in the landscape to provide cover for native insects, including mason bees. Supplies for the 12-by-18-inch structure will be provided. $20 suggested donation to be paid to the Procession of the Species, 1-3 p.m., Procession of the Species Art Studio, 406 Water St., Olympia. Register at streamteam.info.
Jan. 10
Tea for travelers: Find out about trips and tours, 1 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. SouthSoundSeniors.org, 360-407-3967.
Jan. 11
Inaugural ball: 7 p.m. at the Legislative Building and the Temple of Justice, Capitol Campus. Tickets: $100 plus a $5 fee per person. Information: wastategovball.org, 360-359-3842, or PO Box 2794, Olympia.
Travelogue: Mykonos, Greece: Take a tour of a Greek isle at 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St NW, Olympia 360-586-618, SouthSoundSeniors.org.
