Crews search for missing plane in Hood Canal area

Crews on Friday are searching for a private plane that was reported missing Thursday night in the northern Hood Canal region.
The Washington State Department of Transportation is coordinating the search in the vicinity of Dabob Bay, north of Brinnon.
The plane left Seattle’s Boeing Field just after 6 p.m. Thursday on a flight to Port Angeles, according to WSDOT.
Air traffic control lost contact with the plane about 6:44 p.m. east of Quilcene, WSDOT said. The Federal Aviation Administration then contacted WSDOT which coordinates all aerial search and rescue within Washington.
A ground search is underway by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
A U.S. Navy helicopter searched for the plane Thursday night. A fixed-wing Civil Air Patrol plane was scheduled to join the search at daybreak.
The WSDOT Air Support Team will attempt to detect the airplane's emergency locator signal.
