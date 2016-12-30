Looking back: 2016 in photos

Olympia police officers escort a train through downtown Olympia Nov. 17, as police and city staff clear a camp of protesters blocking the tracks. Protesters began their blockade Nov. 11, preventing the train believed to be loaded with fracking sand from leaving.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Olympia police officers escort a train through downtown Olympia Nov. 17, as police and city staff clear a camp of protesters blocking the tracks. Protesters began their blockade on Nov. 11, preventing the train believed to be loaded with fracking sand to leave.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater High School football coach Sid Otton hugs his son, Tim, and grandson, Cade, as the final seconds tick off the clock Nov. 19, in the Thunderbirds’ state quarterfinal loss to the Archbishop Murphy Wildcats, 48-10, at Tumwater District Stadium. Otton retires after 49 years of coaching with the most wins in Washington state high school football history.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
More than 1,000 people join hands along Capitol Lake Nov. 23, in a peaceful plea for community unity. Hands Around Capitol Lake was organized by a group called Stronger Together Thurston County and inspired by a similar gathering in Seattle, where nearly 4,000 people circled Green Lake to take a stand against racism, homophobia, misogyny and Islamophobia.
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
Neil Hartman and his daughter, Aria, 2, play in a winter wonderland on Tumwater Hill Jan. 3.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Linda Huyck grimaces her way to the finish line at the 35th Capital City Marathon May 15. The River Ridge High School English teacher won her first Capital City Marathon in 2015, after battling through injuries. Heck has ran the marathon four times in 19 years.
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
Gov. Jay Inslee runs through a banner as science and technology students welcome him to Tumwater High School on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. The visit - which included the governor operating a student-built robot - was tied to Inslee’s formal adoption of the state’s first set of computer science standards.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
A Thurston County Food Bank fundraising pie eating contest Feb. 25, had Capital Place retirement community resident Al Schmitt, second from right, keeping an eye on facility manager Kathy Marlow. Neither won, but both received a small blueberry pie for their participation.
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin flips into the end zone for a two-point conversion in front of Vikings safety Jayron Kearse during Thursday night’s preseason football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Anna Daniels-Brown is cheered on by her Olympia High School Bears teammates as she swims her leg of the 2- by 100-yard medley relay at the South Sound Relays girls swim meet at The Evergreen State College in Olympia Oct. 1.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
A crystal clear sky coupled with crisp temperatures bathes Olympia’s Swantown Marina in sunshine Dec. 31st. as the challenge of removing contaminated sediment in the surrounding Budd Inlet Sediment in Budd Inlet would probably require replacement of the existing marina.
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
Ranging in ages 5-17 the 43-member cast of the BK Musical Productions presentation of the Disney musical, “101 Dalmations “ hold their Wednesday dress rehearsal in the Timberline High School Theater. Scheduled performances at the high school are 11:30am Thursday, Friday at 10am & 7pm, with the final show Sat. at 7pm.More information cam be found at www.bkmusicalproductions.com. (by the way, there are 16 Dalmatians)
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
Rowers from team Bridge City Blitz Gold tumble into Puget Sound as after being capsized by a collision with the Wasabi Fury boat, which lost control and veered out of their lane during their race at the Saint Martin’s University Dragon Boat Festival on Budd Inlet at Olympia Port Plaza on Saturday, April 30, 2016. Everyone was pulled to safety. There were no injuries reported. “We deserve the good sportsmanship award. It’s all smiles,” said soaked Blitz City rower Logan Gore of Portland.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Some of the 480 hearty New Years Day revelers are the first wave in after standing in the 25-degree dock temperature and take their 2016 Polar Plunge in the 38-degree water of Lacey’s Long Lake Jan 1st.
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
Thurston County Sheriff detectives investigate a shooting in a trailer along Dutterow Road near Lacey on June 22. Four people were shot, three of the victims died at the scene and a fourth survived. The shooting occurred during a robbery. One of the people killed had been selling methamphetamine and heroin out of his trailer.
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
Anna Johnston, 5, of Olympia, tells her Christmas wishes to “Santa Joe” Sullivan, co-founder of the Olympia Toy Run, as they wait for the start of the 39th annual event at the South Sound Center in Olympia on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Michael Hirsh of Olympia gets a rare nose-to-nose view of a grizzly bear during his visit to the 27th annual Nisqually Watershed Festival at the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge northeast of Olympia on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016. The taxidermy display - which also included a smaller black bear - were on loan from Cabela’s for the Nisqually Land Trust’s educational display.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Students from the NOVA School’s Art Program work on the wall-length mural depicting healthy foods and produce during their May 19th session on the roof of the Thurston County Food Bank. The project is in partnership with the City of Olympia’s Parking and Business Improvement Area (PBIA), local muralist Jean Nagai and the Thurston County Food Bank.
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
Retired Navy and Air Force and Vietnam veteran Eric Strom kisses a flower before tossing it into Budd Inlet during a Memorial Day ceremony May 29, at Percival Landing in Olympia.
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
Linda Glasier of Olympia gets ambushed by her beagle, Wallace, while getting a chalk outline drawing during the Procession of the Species in downtown Olympia April 23.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Working in pairs, Eatonville High School Equestrian team members pass each other at the finish line during their Feb.1st training session at Stewart’s Arena and Stables in Yelm.
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
Yelm defensive back Dimitri Moir, left, defends a pass for Bethel wide receiver Collin White during the high school’s season opener at Art Crate Field in Spanaway Sept. 1.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Bryson Chaplin (in wheelchair) and his brother, Andre Thompson (fifth from left) march with protesters on Fourth Avenue in downtown Olympia during a protest on the anniversary of the police shooting of the two men in Olympia on Saturday, May 21, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell greets 92 year-old Maiselle Brides, the sister of Billy Frank Jr. during the July 19th celebrate the renaming of Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge as the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National as tribal member Hank Adams listens.
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
As the Monday sun looks for slivers of openings in the clouds over Olympia’s Capitol Lake a quartet of lunchtime visitors get their ducks in a row while searching for treats in the annually-occurring, mid-summer algae blooms.
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
