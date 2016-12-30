Local

December 30, 2016 3:25 PM

Looking back: 2016 in photos

Staff report

It was a year of unity and discord.

We watched a beloved high school football icon bow out of coaching. We joined in the joy of playing in the snow as flakes turned Tumwater Hill into a winter wonderland.

It has been a remarkable year.

From thousands attempting to circle Capitol Lake in a peaceful plea for unity to Olympia police escorting a train believed to be carrying fracking sand, here is a collection of The Olympian images from the past year that left us indelible impressions.

