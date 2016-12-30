Ice, abandoned vehicles prompt road closures in Capitol Forest

Icy roads and abandoned vehicles have led the state Department of Natural Resources to close some roads in Capitol State Forest.
DNR is placing closed signs on C line road above C-6000 and C-7000, according to a news release.
Vehicles have been left in the middle of C line near the “low bank pit” because people have gotten stuck and walked out of the forest, according to recreation manager Philip Wolff.
DNR will not stop people from trying to retrieve their vehicles, but it is not advisable, according the the release. Oncoming cold and the chance of snow is expected to make conditions worse.
The road to Fall Creek (C-6000) is still open, although conditions are slippery.
For information and links to maps, go to http://www.dnr.wa.gov/Capitol.
Comments