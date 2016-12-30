Crime, tragedy, conflict, celebration and a transfer of power top South Sound stories of 2016

It’s no secret that many would speed up the countdown to the new year if they could, trying to bid farewell to 2016 before it has time to accumulate any more losses. Tragic events, celebrity deaths, and an emotionally fraught election season have highlighted the year nationwide.
As The Olympian staff looked at the past year, bad news and conflict were often the biggest news of 2016 locally as well.
Here are the local stories that drew the most readership over the course of the year:
1. Detectives bust nearly two dozen sex-predator suspects in Thurston County sting operation.
In September, a Washington State Patrol online sex predator sting operation in Tumwater led to the arrest of at least 23 suspects who were caught arranging to have sex with children. The good news: Detectives reported that the Thurston County operation also led to the rescue of four children from abusive situations.
2. Three dead, one injured in drug-related shooting east of Lacey.
In June, two men and one woman were shot to death in a trailer on Dutterow Road. Deputies found a half-pound of methamphetamine and a “baseball-sized” amount of black tar heroin in the trailer, along with several thousand dollars in cash, one handgun and five rifles. In July, Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men, Dugan Lawton and Enrique “Ricky” Lamere, and they are scheduled to be tried on murder and burglary charges in September 2017.
3. Sheriff John Snaza critically injured in motorcycle crash.
In August, the Thurston County Sheriff and his friends were traveling in western Montana when he lost control of his motorcycle while on a curve and he went off an embankment. He wasn’t wearing a helmet. Thurston County residents flooded the sheriff’s office with support as he was treated at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and Harborview Rehabilitation Center in Seattle. Just last week, Snaza recounted his grueling recovery from his injuries and said he doesn’t remember the day of the crash or about a month and a half following the event. He’ll return to part-time work in early January.
4. Nisqually’s Canoe Journey reignites Coast Salish culture.
In July, the Nisqually tribe erected a temporary city on a 40-acre site on its reservation near Yelm so it could host the weeklong Canoe Journey 2016 Paddle to Nisqually “protocol” celebration. An estimated 10,000 people attended the festivities after welcoming about 120 canoes from Alaska, Canada and the Northwest in a landing ceremony at the Port of Olympia. Tribal members said hosting the canoe journey was like bringing the Olympics, the Super Bowl and a major concert to the reservation, and their hospitality drew praise from people from all over the country who attended.
5. Olympia demonstrators block railroad tracks for a week before being forcibly removed.
Anti-fracking protesters set up a blockade on the railroad tracks leading to the Port of Olympia in November, but were forcibly removed by police a week later, allowing a train believed to be carrying ceramic proppants, or fracking sand, to pass through. The protest was the flashpoint of an ongoing community debate about whether the port should be a conduit for proppants headed to North Dakota. Protesters also said they were showing solidarity with the demonstration at Standing Rock Indian Reservation against the Dakota Access Pipeline. Port Executive Director Ed Galligan said the port cannot discriminate against shipments of legal cargo under interstate commerce regulations as well as the U.S. Shipping Act of 1984.
6. Skateboarder taken to hospital after shooting on Plum Street in Olympia.
In August, a 46-year-old Olympia driver was arrested after he allegedly shot and wounded a 20-year-old skateboarder during an altercation on Plum Street in Olympia. The driver, Michael W. Volz, told Olympia police he was driving when the skateboarder jaywalked in front of him. Volz said he honked and the skateboarder became hostile and tried to break into his car. He said he feared for his life, so he took out his gun and shot the victim once. The skateboarder was shot once in the arm and the bullet traveled into his chest, so he required surgery. Volz is charged with first-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon and is scheduled to stand trial in March of 2017.
7. Suspect arrested in Thurston County dog rape and death.
In March, a mountain biker found a 3-year-old pit bull mix hanging from a tree near Summit Lake. A veterinarian determined that the dog had been “aggressively sexually assaulted before being hung” then died of asphyxiation. In April, James L. Evans, 33, was arrested, and is charged with first-degree animal cruelty with sexual motivation. His trial is scheduled for Feb. 27, 2017. Police said he admitted to hanging the dog, which he had been pet-sitting, because it had killed his iguana. The case caused an outpouring of grief in the community, with some organizing a memorial service for the dog, and 75 people showing up at a court hearing for the suspect.
8. Three suspects charged in quadruple Tumwater shooting.
In July, a man living on Gerth Street in Tumwater reported that three men had broken into his home, and that he had been shot in the abdomen. When police arrived, seven people came out of the home — four of whom had been shot. All four victims survived. The burglary-gone-wrong started when one of the suspects reportedly needed money to find a new place to live, and another suspect said knew a place with a lot of marijuana and money. Suspects Larico D. Rodney, John L. Bailey and Richard M. Connor face burglary and assault charges. The trial is scheduled for Feb. 27, 2017.
9. Assistant soccer coach, new father dies in Idaho river.
Many in Olympia held vigil in September when Austin Kelley, an Olympia High School and Saint Martin’s University graduate, went missing during a trip along an Idaho river. Through the efforts of friends and family, Kelley’s body was recovered from the river 11 days later, and about 1,000 people gathered for a memorial service at Saint Martin’s on behalf of the avid soccer player and assistant coach at Olympia High.
10. Voters choose two new Thurston County commissioners, defeat income tax measure in Olympia.
While the unorthodox and contentious presidential election drew much of the attention in this fall’s election, big decisions were made locally as well. Independent candidates Gary Edwards and John Hutchings were elected to the Thurston County Board of Commissioners, replacing retiring Democrats Sandra Romero and Cathy Wolfe. Meanwhile, Olympia’s typically tax-friendly voters rejected a local tax proposal known as Initiative 1. The proposal sought a 1.5 percent income tax — the state’s first — on all households within city limits with income that exceeds $200,000 a year. The money would have gone toward college tuition assistance for all public high school graduates in the city.
Comments