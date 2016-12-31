Steve Bloom's Feature Photos of the Year 2016

As threatening clouds and visible rain squalls envelope the skies over Olympia's Budd Inlet Monday Mother Nature leaves a short silver lining in the form of a vibrant rainbow arching across the channel.
Steve Bloom
sbloom@theolympian.com
Volunteering at the ATI Physical Therapy fluid stand on 36th Ave. Rachel Zahn,9, and her five year-old brother William are set for the weather and a wave of runners coming up the hill during the 35th Annual Capital City Marathon May 15th.
A Black-capped chickadee perches on a low branch along the trail as the weekly group of bird watchers and photographers trek around the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge Nov. 30th. Offered year-round on Wednesdays the walk starts at the visitor's center around 8 a.m. with viewing stops that usually include the entry road estuary, boardwalk/trail loop out to the Twin Barns, and the Nisqually overlook. A refuge volunteer since 2004 who regularly goes on the bird walks Eric Slagle noted the increased attendance by younger birders, "It's great to see younger birdwatchers join in the walks," he added that the weekly trek around the refuge is great for people just starting out in birdwatching as there is always plenty of experienced "birders" in the group to answer questions & help with species' identification.
Flaming twirling batons light up the Lacey skies Dec. 6th before the start of city's holiday parade.
Staff from the Dept. of Enterprise Services wrestle a 35-foot noble fir tree donated by the Weyerhaeuser Co. up the steps of the Legislative Building and into the Rotunda on Nov. 29th where it will serve as this year's Capitol Holiday Tree. Harvested at the company's Vail tree farm and transported by Tumwater-based Mike's Custom Welding the tree will be decorated with 5,000 LED lights by staff from the DES and the Association of Washington Business along with other holiday decorations, with this year's theme of "Under the Sea". Stuffed toy animals on display will be given after the holidays to regional children's hospitals along with cash donations from the event's annual Holiday Kids' Tree Project. The annual lighting ceremony is scheduled for Friday Dec 2nd at 6 p.m. in the Rotunda.
Finishing up a regional business trip followed by a whirlwind sightseeing tour that included Portland and the Puget Sound area Cory and Jenny Smith from Kansas City, Kansas take a personal portrait for posterity as they visit the Capitol Campus Monday, April 11th.
A belted Kingfisher glides across the Budd Inlet waters in Olympia October 6,2016
The Jamestown canoe family invite everyone into the protocol arena to dance August 4th during the week-long,2016 Canoe Journey- Paddle to Nisqually protocol ceremony held on the Nisqually Reservation near Yelm.
Golden waves paint a serene picture at the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge.
as Music and dance filled the air with the pulsating sounds of the River Ridge High School Taiko Band and the traditional Samba OlyWa parade to fire-up opening day of the 2016 Tumwater Farmers Market season May 4th at the corner of Capitol Blvd. and Israel Road.
Some of the 480 hearty New Years Day revelers are the first wave in after standing in the 25-degree dock temperature and take their 2016 Polar Bear Plunge in the 38-degree water of Lacey's Long Lake Jan 1st.
The fall season begins to arrive in earnest on The Evergreen State College campus Oct 24th as the autumn colors and leaf patterns take shape.
Enjoying a summer like April 18th afternoon with the majestic Olympic range as a backdrop kayakers Bonnie Whitaker (left) and Kelly Millett glide into the Swantown Marina docks as stellar and even hot temperatures for this time of year are forecasted around the region through Tuesday.
Eighty nine year-old chief engineer Harold Borovec stokes-up the 100 year-old number 15 locomotive as he prepares for the 1pm Aug 13th run to Milburn on the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad and Museum's steam train ride.
A wave of intrepid young competitors take off in the one-mile children's run as around 400 runners made their way out in the Sunday morning drizzle for the 2016 Donut Dash 5K and kid's runs on March 13th. Starting out in front of the Hands On Children's Museum at the Port of Olympia and presented by the Club Oly Road Runners organization the event is an annual fundraiser for the Olympia/Thurston County Crime Stoppers, and as always, ample supplies of donuts awaiting the runners at the finish line in the museum lobby.The OTC Crime Stoppers in an organization comprised of local law enforcement agencies that work with citizen volunteers and media outlets concerning crime prevention programs and projects.
A group of firefighters make their way to the practice fire site on JBLM property during the Western Washington Interagency Wildfire Training Academy session on JBLM timberlands off of Rainier Road June 27th. It was the final day of a week-long training exercise that combined practical experience with some classroom teachings.
the annual lighting ceremony of a giant Menorah followed by a Chanukah party in Sylvester Park Dec. 26th.
Maiselle Bridges, the 92 year-old sister of Billy Frank Jr. listens to speakers shares their personal stories about her brother during the July 19th celebration for the renaming of Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge as the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge.
