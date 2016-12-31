All the fun of New Years Eve, without staying up late

Instead of staying up until midnight Saturday, visitors to the Hands On Children’s Museum celebrated the more child-appropriate “Noon Years Eve.”
Like the better-known adult occasion, Noon Years Eve featured a ball drop. But Olympia’s child-friendly party also included opportunities to learn about animals, science and art, too.
Some of the most popular attractions were visitors from the Point Defiance Zoo. Zoo employees Erica Baker and Maureen O’Keefe accompanied a two-toed sloth named Siesta, a blue-tongue skink (a type of lizard) named Newton and a burrowing owl named Cricket to meet museum goers.
Adrienne Testa, the museum’s visitor engagement coordinator, explained that the visiting animals went along with the event’s theme: Beach and Blizzard Blast. The animals were both hot and cold blooded.
A gathering crowd watched as O’Keefe fed Siesta grapes and dried plums. She explained that Siesta is nearly 17 years old and has spent most of her life at the Point Defiance Zoo in Tacoma.
“She spends most of her life upside down,” O’Keefe said. “She doesn’t have the right kind of muscles to walk upright.”
Preschool assistants Natasha Ivanichek and Isabel Purdy assisted budding scientists with small-scale chemical reactions in the “hot and cold science” lab. Children were able to use pipettes to transfer vinegar into containers of baking soda and watch the reaction.
“A lot of the things here are about experiencing and experimenting,” Ivanichek said.
