Dorothy Wilhelm: Never let the chance to express your anger pass by

1:22 2017 Polar Bear Plunge at Lacey's Long Lake Pause

4:50 A grateful Sheriff John Snaza eager to get back on the beat

3:27 Russell Wilson on playoffs: 'We know how to win'

2:38 Chehalis auto repair shop embraces cutting-edge technologies

2:45 Two new faces join Thurston County Commissioners office

2:01 Olympia tops Puyallup, 59-50, to begin second half of 4A SPSL play

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

2:32 Governor Inslee Comes to Tumwater High