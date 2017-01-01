Man, 23, drives off northbound I-5 and into tree

A 23-year-old man was injured Saturday night after he apparently drove off the freeway and crashed into a tree, according to a Washington State Patrol incident report.
The report identified the man’s place of residency as Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
About 8 p.m. Saturday, the man was northbound in a Chevy Impala on Interstate 5 in the Ridgefield area, north of Vancouver, Washington. It was then that he apparently left the freeway to the right and crashed into a tree.
He was later taken to Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center in Vancouver.
The man was thought to be driving too fast for the weather conditions.
