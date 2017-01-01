Washington State Patrol investigating deputy-involved incident on Carpenter Road

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a crash last week that involved a Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputy, a sergeant for the sheriff’s office said Sunday.
On Wednesday, about 4:15 p.m., the deputy was going to an emergency call — using both lights and sirens — when the vehicle crashed into another vehicle on Carpenter Road at Fifth Way Southeast, Sgt. David Claridge said.
The deputy was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital and treated and released, he said. Claridge did not have information about the driver of the other vehicle.
The Washington State Patrol is handling the investigation because the incident involved one of their own deputies, Claridge said. It is common practice among law enforcement to bring in an outside agency to conduct internal investigations, he said.
