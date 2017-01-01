Mason Shawn Bayard is Thurston County’s first baby of the new year

Cynthia and Ryan Bayard, relatively new to Lacey, welcomed a baby boy to their growing family at 12:42 a.m. Sunday at Providence St. Peter Hospital.
The new addition, weighing in at 8 pounds, was Mason Shawn Bayard. He’s the couple’s third child and first boy. Mason has two older sisters, ages 2 and 4, said Cynthia on Sunday.
Mom and son were doing fine on Sunday, although Cynthia said she had arrived at the hospital at 7 a.m. Saturday and then spent nearly 18 hours in labor.
“I’m good,” she said, adding that her husband, Ryan, was really happy about having a boy in the family.
The couple, both 23, said they moved to Lacey eight months ago from Nevada. The move was spurred by a “needed change of scenery,” Cynthia said, as well as wanting to be closer to family in the area.
Providence gave the couple a gift basket of books, stuffed animals and clothes, spokesman Chris Thomas said. Thomas said 2,258 babies were born at Providence in 2016.
Cynthia and Mason are expected to leave the hospital Monday (Jan. 2), she said.
