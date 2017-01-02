In case you missed it...

For the final week of 2016, readers gravitated toward Olympia news, weather news, breaking news and old news.
1. Downtown Olympia housing and redevelopment on tap in 2017: Among the more high-profile projects is refurbishing of the vacant nine-story Capitol Center Building at 410 Fifth Ave. NW. Local developer Ken Brogan told The Olympian that he officially completed a $6.8 million transaction Dec. 22 to acquire the 1-acre property on the strip of land between Budd Inlet and Capitol Lake.
2. 2017 could start with historic cold snap: The 8-14 day outlook is for 90 percent chance of colder-than-normal temperatures.
3. Lacey home catches fire on Christmas: Three people escaped a Christmas morning fire in the Crestwood Park Mobile Home Community in Lacey, firefighters said.
4. Why kids today are out of shape, disrespectful — and in charge: Sax, who lives in Exton, Pennsylvania, argues that American families are facing a crisis of authority, where the kids are in charge, out of shape emotionally and physically, and suffering because of it. He calls for a reordering of family life in response.
5. Ice, abandoned vehicles prompt road closures in Capitol Forest: Icy roads and abandoned vehicles have led the state Department of Natural Resources to close some roads in Capitol State Forest.
