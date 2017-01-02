Capitol Way lane to be closed for 3 weeks because of construction

One lane of Capitol Way will be closed for three weeks, starting on Friday, because of construction on the state office building at 11th Avenue and Capitol known as the 1063 Block Replacement Project.
The westernmost southbound lane of Capitol Way will be completely closed to allow for the replacement of sidewalks and installation of storm drains for the new building.
This Tuesday and Wednesday, meanwhile, the westbound lane of 11th Avenue between Capitol Way and Columbia Street will be closed 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Flaggers will be in place to direct pedestrians and drivers, and no traffic delays are expected.
A camera mounted on the roof of the General Administration Building is pointed at the work site, allowing viewers to watch the progress of the construction on the project website. The camera image is refreshed every 15 minutes.
Send written comments and questions about the project to 1063BlockProject@des.wa.gov.
