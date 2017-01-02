2017 Polar Bear Plunge at Lacey's Long Lake

Approximately 200 hearty New Years Day revelers hit the 38-degree waters Sunday as they participated in the 2017 Polar Bear Plunge in Lacey's Long Lake.
Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Giant menorah lit in Olympia

Rabbi Yosef Schtroks of the Chabad Jewish Center talks about the meaning of the menorah, Hanukkah and a local lighting ceremony. Video by Lisa Pemberton, The Olympian

Christmas Day blaze destroys Lacey home

The Lacey Fire Department responded to a Christmas Day blaze destroyed a residence in the 4500 block of Ruddell Road. All the occupants of the residence escaped the blaze uninjured, but the home is considered as total loss, according to Battalion Chief Mike Heikes. Lt. Jason Berman is also shown holding the charred remains of what was the Christmas tree.

Many Layers to Massage Industry

Massage industry consultant Lavon Watkins - a retired police officer and licensed massage practitioner - brings a diverse perspective in helping rid the industry of illegitimate massage businesses.

