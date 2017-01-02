2017 Polar Bear Plunge at Lacey's Long Lake

The Lacey Fire Department responded to a Christmas Day blaze destroyed a residence in the 4500 block of Ruddell Road. All the occupants of the residence escaped the blaze uninjured, but the home is considered as total loss, according to Battalion Chief Mike Heikes. Lt. Jason Berman is also shown holding the charred remains of what was the Christmas tree.
Stopping by the Dancing Goats Espresso Bar in Olympia on Dec. 21 with his fiancee Amber Koebberling, Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza has made remarkable recovery from his near-fatal, August motorcycle accident while vacationing in Montana.