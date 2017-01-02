It’s time to kick Christmas trees to the curb

Tired of your old, dry Christmas trees? There are several ways for Thurston County residents to dispose of them.
In Lacey, local Boy Scouts will pick up trees within city limits Jan. 7. Trees must be at the curb by 8 a.m. Donations can be mailed in care of Boy Scout Troop 222 to P.O. Box 5379, Lacey WA 98509. To make donations online, go to bit.ly/TreeRU. Participating Boy Scouts include troops 101, 222, and 266.
The Boy Scouts will deliver the trees to the Thurston County Waste and Recovery Center for recycling. Trees that have ornaments, tinsel or stands will not be accepted, as they can’t be recycled.
In Tumwater, residents can place trees at the nearest street corner by 8 a.m. from Jan. 9 to 13. In Tenino, residents can take trees to 418 S. Wichman St. until Jan. 15. Yelm residents can take trees to Yelm City Park until Jan. 10.
Any Thurston County resident may take trees to the Thurston County Waste and Recovery Center, located at 2420 Hogum Bay Road NE in Lacey, through Jan. 14. Trees will be accepted free of charge.
