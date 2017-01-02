Olympia City Council meetings moved for January

Olympia City Council meetings will be held in a different location in January due to construction in the council chambers, according to a city of Olympia news release.
Meetings will be held in conference room 207 at Olympia City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave. E. Public seating will be extremely limited, and meeting video will be shown on TCTV and uploaded to the city’s website the following day. Meetings are Tuesdays at 7 p.m.
The council will continue to have up to 30 minutes of public comment at the beginning of the meeting, and additional public comment time at the end of the meeting for people who signed up but couldn’t be accommodated at the beginning.
The city is updating audio and visual systems in the council chambers.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
Comments