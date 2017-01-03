American Legion to host veteran’s information session

National and state teams from The American Legion will be on hand to host a special service session to discuss veteran’s benefits and service to the community from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 through Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Grant Hodge, Inc. American Legion Post 17, 111 ½ Main St. W, in Centralia.
All wartime veterans in the southern part of Washington are invited to learn more about the American Legion, veteran’s benefits, and membership information. A Veteran Service Officer will also be available all four days for veterans with claims or veteran-related questions.
The rejuvenated American Legion posts in the southern Washington area will focus on community service and assistance to veterans. The scope and nature of the posts’ community service will be determined by its members and input from local civic and community officials.
Questions about the local American Legion posts and its efforts can be directed to Bob Wallace, 206-601-2015, or email: bob_wallace@msn.com.
