Tech upgrades in Olympia City Council chambers require meetings to move elsewhere

The Olympia City Council will hold its meetings in another part of City Hall this month because of construction on the council chambers.
The council will meet in Room 207, which is located on the second floor of City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave. E. The council chambers — its usual meeting spot — is unavailable because of work being done to upgrade the audio, visual and projection systems.
Seating is limited in Room 207 and public communication will be limited to consent calendar items on the meeting agenda, according to the city. TCTV will broadcast the meeting and video of the meeting will be posted online at olympiawa.gov.
In addition to Tuesday night’s meeting, the council will hold a study session at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10, a regular business meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 10, a study session at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24, and a regular business meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 in the smaller room. There will be no council meeting Jan. 17.
The council is planning its annual retreat for noon Jan. 13 and 9 a.m. Jan. 14 at the LOTT Board Room, 500 Adams St. NE. The retreat is open to the public and is intended to establish council and policy goals for 2017.
