What’s Happening for Jan. 5

3:27 Russell Wilson on playoffs: 'We know how to win' Pause

2:45 Two new faces join Thurston County Commissioners office

2:38 Chehalis auto repair shop embraces cutting-edge technologies

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

2:23 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar previews game vs. No. 15 Oregon

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

1:22 2017 Polar Bear Plunge at Lacey's Long Lake

1:33 Hands On Children's Museum rings in the new year