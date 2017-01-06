What’s Happening for Jan. 6

Saturday
Life of bugs: Learn about insect anatomy, body structure and how bugs have evolved to feed on certain plant groups occupying specific habitat types, 10 a.m.-noon, LOTT WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. Register at streamteam.info.
Bug workshop: Bug motels are a trendy garden art that also provides habitat for bugs. Motels can be placed in landscapes to provide cover for native insects, including mason bees. Supplies for the 12-by-18-inch structure will be provided. $20 suggested donation to the Procession of the Species, 1-3 p.m., Procession of the Species Art Studio, 406 Water St., Olympia. Register at streamteam.info.
Tuesday
Tea for travelers: Find out about trips and tours, 1 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. SouthSoundSeniors.org, 360-407-3967.
Wednesday
Inaugural ball: 7 p.m. in the Legislative Building and the Temple of Justice, Capitol Campus. $100 plus a $5 fee per person. Information: wastategovball.org, 360-359-3842, or P.O. Box 2794, Olympia.
Travelogue: Mykonos, Greece: Take a pictorial tour of the Greek isle at 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St NW, Olympia. 360-586-618, SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Thursday
Citizens’ Climate Lobby: Thurston Climate Action Team’s January forum is “Putting a Price on Carbon,” 7 p.m. at Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave SW, Olympia.
Your Life, Your Legacy: People don’t want to think about planning their funeral, but it can be a gift for loved ones. To start the process, join a presentation at 10 a.m. Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. SouthSoundSeniors.org or 360-407-3967.
Jan. 13
Eye care: Glaucoma is a group of diseases that damage the eye’s optic nerve and can result in vision loss and blindness. Learn about symptoms, tests and treatment options, 12:30 p.m. Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave SE. SouthSoundSeniors.org or 360-407-3967.
Jan. 14
Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet: South Puget Sound Community College will host the event at 6 p.m. in the college’s Student Union Building, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. This year’s keynote speaker is mayor-elect Michael Tubbs of Stockton, California. Tickets at spscc.edu/foundation/MLKtix.
The fruitcake: Seattle author Harriet Baskas talks about vintage vittles and their connections to family, culture and history, noon-2 p.m., Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College Street SE. Information: 360-491-3860 or trl.org.
Jan. 18
Author series: Merritt Long will read excerpts from his soon-to-be published book on growing up in the South. 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St NW, Olympia. Information 360-586-618 or SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Jan. 19
Researching neighborhood history: Historian Lanny Weaver will highlight neighborhood histories and give research strategies. Doors open at 11:30, seating is limited, at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place, Tumwater. Information: 360-786-8117 or go to olytumfoundation.org.
Olympia World Affairs Council: “Chasing Elephants: Conservationists, Politicians, Farmers and the Problem of Ivory.” 7:30 p.m., at Thurston Economic Development Council, 4220 Sixth Avenue SE, Lacey. Information: 360-866-1652.
