Vehicle crashes and catches fire near Tumwater Falls Park

A vehicle caught fire after the driver jumped the embankment Thursday morning at Tumwater Falls Park.
The incident occurred about 7 a.m. when the vehicle exited Interstate 5 at Deschutes Parkway. A Washington State Patrol trooper had been following the vehicle in response to erratic driving and was attempting to pull over the driver, said Trooper Todd Bartolac. The suspect ended up running a stop sign and veering around other vehicles before crashing, Bartolac said.
The suspect fled on foot and was arrested. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital.
The suspect’s name, along with the make and model of the vehicle, have not been confirmed yet.
Tumwater Fire Chief Scott LaVielle said the driver had minor bruises and cuts, and that a crew was able to extinguish the flaming vehicle near the Crosby House Museum.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
