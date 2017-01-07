What’s Happening for Jan. 7

Saturday
Life of bugs: Learn about insect anatomy, body structure and how bugs have evolved to feed on certain plant groups occupying specific habitat types, 10 a.m.-noon, LOTT WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. Register at streamteam.info.
Bug workshop: Bug motels are trendy garden art that also provide habitat for bugs. Motels can be placed in the landscape to provide cover for native insects, including mason bees. Supplies for the 12- by-18-inch structure will be provided. $20 suggested donation to the Procession of the Species, 1-3 p.m., Procession of the Species Art Studio, 406 Water St., Olympia. Register at streamteam.info.
Tuesday
Tea for travelers: Find out about trips and tours, 1 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. SouthSoundSeniors.org, 360-407-3967.
Wednesday
Inaugural ball: 7 p.m. at the Legislative Building and the Temple of Justice, Capitol Campus. $100 plus a $5 fee per person. Information: wastategovball.org, 360-359-3842, or P.O. Box 2794, Olympia.
Travelogue: Mykonos, Greece: Take a pictorial tour of the Greek isle at 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-618, SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Thursday
Citizens’ Climate Lobby: Thurston Climate Action Team’s January forum — “Putting a Price on Carbon” — is at 7 p.m. at Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave SW, Olympia.
It’s your funeral: People don’t want to think about planning their funeral, but it can be a gift for loved ones. To start the process, join a presentation at 10 a.m. Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. SouthSoundSeniors.org or 360-407-3967.
Friday
Eye care: Glaucoma is a group of diseases that damage the optic nerve and can result in vision loss. Learn about symptoms, tests and treatment options, 12:30 p.m. Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. SouthSoundSeniors.org or 360-407-3967.
Jan. 14
Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet: South Puget Sound Community College will host the event at 6 p.m. in the college’s Student Union Building, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. This year’s keynote speaker is mayor-elect Michael Tubbs of Stockton, California. Tickets at spscc.edu/foundation/MLKtix.
The fruitcake: Seattle author Harriet Baskas talks about vintage vittles and their connections to family, culture and history, noon-2 p.m., Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College Street SE. Information: 360-491-3860 or trl.org.
Jan. 18
Author series: Merritt Long will read excerpts from his soon-to-be published book on growing up in the South. 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St NW, Olympia. Information 360-586-618 or SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Jan. 19
Researching neighborhood history: Historian Lanny Weaver will highlight neighborhood histories and give research strategies. Doors open at 11:30, seating is limited, at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place, Tumwater. Information: 360-786-8117 or go to olytumfoundation.org.
Olympia World Affairs Council: “Chasing Elephants: Conservationists, Politicians, Farmers and the Problem of Ivory.” 7:30 p.m., at Thurston Economic Development Council, 4220 Sixth Avenue SE, Lacey. Information: 360-866-1652.
