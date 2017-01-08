What’s Happening for Jan. 8

Jan. 10
Tea for travelers: Find out about trips and tours, 1 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. SouthSoundSeniors.org, 360-407-3967.
Jan. 11
Inaugural ball: 7 p.m. at the Legislative Building and the Temple of Justice, Capitol Campus. $100 plus a $5 fee per person. Information: wastategovball.org, 360-359-3842, or P.O. Box 2794, Olympia.
Travelogue: Mykonos, Greece: Take a pictorial tour of a Greek isle at 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St NW, Olympia. 360-586-618, SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Jan. 12
Citizens’ Climate Lobby: Thurston Climate Action Team’s January form is “Putting a Price on Carbon,’ 7 p.m. at Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave SW, Olympia.
Your Life, Your Legacy: No one wants to think about planning for their own funeral, but in fact, it can be a gift you leave your loved ones. To start the process, join a presentation. 10 a.m. Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. SouthSoundSeniors.org or 360-407-3967.
Jan. 13
Eye Care: Glaucoma is a group of diseases that damage the eye’s optic nerve and can result in vision loss and blindness. Learn about symptoms, tests and treatment options, 12:30 p.m. Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave SE. SouthSoundSeniors.org or 360-407-3967.
Jan. 14
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Banquet: South Puget Sound Community College will host the event at 6 p.m. n the college’s Student Union Building, 2011 Mottman Rd SW, Olympia. This year’s keynote speaker, a feature in the SPSCC Artist & Lecture series, is mayor-elect Michael Tubbs of Stockton, CA. Tickets are available at https://spscc.edu/foundation/MLKtix
The Ancient Fruitcake: Seattle author Harriet Baskas talks about vintage vittles and their connections to family, culture and history, noon-2 p.m., Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College Street SE. Information: 360-491-3860 or trl.org.
Jan. 18
Local Author Series: Merritt Long ill read excerpts from his soon-to-be published book on growing up in the south. 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St NW, Olympia. Information 360-586-618 or www.SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Jan. 19
Researching Your Neighborhood History: Historian Lanny Weaver will highlight neighborhood histories and give research strategie. Doors open at 11:30, seating is limited, at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place, Tumwater. Information: 360-786-8117 or www.olytumfoundation.org.
Olympia World Affairs Council: Chasing Elephants: Conservationists, Politicians, Farmers and the Problem of Ivory: 7:30 p.m., at Thurston Economic Development Council, 4220 Sixth Avenue SE, Lacey. Information: 360-866-1652.
