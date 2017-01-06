LOTT still studying effects of prescription medication, other chemicals in wastewater

The LOTT Clean Water Alliance, otherwise known as the sewer treatment utility that serves Thurston County, took center stage during Lacey City Council’s Thursday work session.
That’s because executive director, Mike Strub, was on hand to update the council on the utility and its mission.
But it was toward the end of Strub’s presentation that Councilman Jeff Gadman asked for an update on a study to determine the amount of chemicals in wastewater created by prescription medication.
Strub said the utility is about three and a half years into a $5 million study that is expected to last about six years. And it’s not just looking at pharmaceuticals, but other chemicals created by toothpaste, or cosmetics or fire retardants, he said.
So far the study has examined the following areas:
▪ The quantity and specific chemicals in the wastewater stream.
▪ The amount of those chemicals found in ground water and surface water.
▪ The utility’s effectiveness in treating those chemicals.
Strub said the utility is already pretty good at removing some of those chemicals through existing systems, such as its micro-filtration and nitrogen removal processes, he said.
Anti-seizure medications remain a persistent issue, likely because they don’t break down as well in the treatment process, while ibuprofen and hormone treatments break down pretty quickly, Strub said.
The next phase is a “tracer” study, which will examine the effect of those chemicals in the ground.
Once the study is complete, results will be shared with LOTT’s board and the community, he said, and then a determination will be made about whether the utility needs to do additional treatment.
If additional treatment is needed, Strub cautioned the council that the “financial impacts could potentially be huge” for the utility.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments