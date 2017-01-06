Suspicious activity report in Hoquiam leads to arrest in Tumwater burglary

A City of Hoquiam public works crew member thought he’d come across a man and woman illegally dumping trash in an old gravel pit off the side of Beacon Hill Drive Dec. 27.
However, Hoquiam Police found the woman “bashing on a large drop-safe with a tire iron,” a man with outstanding warrants hiding in the brush nearby, and the solution to a burglary that happened earlier in the day in Tumwater.
The worker could hear “someone banging on something” when he made the call to police. Hoquiam Police Chief Jeff Myers said officers got to the scene at 10:41 p.m. and saw a Chrysler New Yorker back into the brush, with the windows down and trunk open.
An officer followed the banging sounds to the back of the property where he came upon a 55-year old Aberdeen woman hitting a large drop-safe with a tire iron.
The woman claimed “they” had just found the safe in the brush and were curious about its contents. She said she was with a man called Richard.
Officers determined that the woman had an outstanding Department of Corrections felony probation warrant. While one officer placed her under arrest, another searched for the man, who was spotted running down Beacon Hill Drive. The 45-year old Aberdeen man was not named Richard; however, he was wanted on felony probation violations and also was arrested.
The safe was secured and transported to the Hoquiam Police Department. Once they opened the safe, they found documents linked to a business in Tumwater and learned that business had been the victim of a burglary in the early morning hours of the same day. The man and woman were former employees of the business, and it was determined they also had taken alcohol and tools.
Both suspects were held on their outstanding felony warrants pending additional investigation by Tumwater Police detectives.
“The saddest part of this case is this particular business works with the Department of Corrections to employ felons recently released from prison so they can get their feet back on the ground,” Myers said.
“This is yet another example of how with a little digging, a simple incident ends up clearing a more serious case.”
