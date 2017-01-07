2017 Thurston County homeless census will target veterans, youth, rural communities

Olympia-based ACR Business Consulting will once again spearhead the I Count Thurston census Jan. 26 with help from several local social service providers.
Also known as the Point-In-Time Count, the goal is to determine the number of people staying in shelters and on the streets — and provide accurate data for the agencies that seek funding to serve them.
Findings from the 2017 census are expected to be released in the spring.
Census organizers will share space with the Interfaith Works Warming Center in the former Alpine Experience store at 408 Olympia Ave. NE. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 26, those who show up will receive gift bags and can access social services. Free coffee and snacks will be available.
At the same time, a Community Youth Services program called Rosie’s Place will host a gathering specifically for homeless youth at 520 Pear St. SE, Olympia.
And the Lacey Veterans Service Hub at 4232 Sixth Ave. SE will provide housing vouchers and social service connections Jan. 26 in an effort to identify and help as many homeless veterans as possible.
ACR owner Aaron Rodriguez said one goal of this year’s census is to specifically count homeless youth in addition to homeless adults in urban areas.
Another goal is to locate more rural homeless residents in Thurston County. Many of these residents technically have a place to sleep, such as a trailer or RV, but lack heat and running water.
Rodriguez hopes that “community connect events” at the Rainier Emergency Food Center, ROOF Community Services at the Rochester Community Center, Yelm Lions Club’s Carlson Cabin, and The Vault in Tenino will encourage rural homeless residents to be counted.
“We want to engage rural communities in a more meaningful way,” said Rodriguez, adding that only 10 percent of last year’s 342 participants came from rural homeless residents. “Our hope is just to continue to provide data that allows the bigger picture to be told.”
In 2016, volunteers counted 579 homeless people, which was higher than 2015’s count of 476 and about even with 2014’s count of 576.
The leading causes for homelessness were listed as economic problems, job loss, family crisis, being kicked out of home, alcohol and substance abuse, domestic violence and mental illness.
2016 PIT Count Report - Thurston County by Andy Hobbs on Scribd
How to help
The 2017 I Count Thurston homeless census will run all day Jan. 26. To volunteer or donate, visit icountthurston.org or email hello@icountthurston.org.
The Lacey Veterans Service Hub also seeks donations of sleeping bags, socks, gloves, tents and food for veterans involved in the homeless census. Donations can be dropped off at 4232 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. To learn more, call 360-456-3850.
