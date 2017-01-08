Tumwater man injured in 7-vehicle crash on northbound I-5

5:23 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling on how the Seahawks restore themselves in the playoffs Pause

6:22 Business Q&A with State Farm Insurance agent Kevin Hayward

1:35 Phil Fortunato appointed senator by King and Pierce councils

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

2:32 Governor Inslee Comes to Tumwater High

3:56 Doug Baldwin: This was Seahawks' most complete week this season, practices too

2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood

1:14 Equal Pay: When Women Succeed, America Succeeds

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration