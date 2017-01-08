Tumwater man injured in 7-vehicle crash on northbound I-5

A 55-year-old Arlington man, who apparently failed to yield to slowed traffic on northbound Interstate 5, triggered a seven-vehicle crash Friday night, according to a Washington State Patrol incident report.
About 7:25 p.m. Friday, the Arlington man was northbound in a tractor-trailer near Centralia when the crash happened. He was injured and taken to Providence Centralia Hospital, as were five others.
Two people from Oregon, two from La Conner, Washington, and a 40-year-old Tumwater man were injured. Most of the injured were taken to Providence Centralia, while the Tumwater man was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, according to the report.
The state patrol said the cause of the crash was inattentive driving and following too close. Charges are pending.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments