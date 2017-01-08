Despite wintry conditions, preparations go forward for Governor’s Inaugural Ball

A crew of about 16 was busy Sunday erecting the tents and covered walkways that will accommodate an estimated 2,500 guests and food vendors for the Governor’s Inaugural Ball on Wednesday evening.
The setup is taking place between the Legislative Building and the Temple of Justice on the Capitol Campus, and inside both buildings.
And there is more to come, said Joe Leith, manager of Cort Party Rental of Fife. In addition to the tents, walkways and light fixtures, they also will be setting up more than 40 heaters, powered by one large generator, to keep guests and vendors warm.
Staying warm will be key. Snow slowed the crew’s work Saturday, Leith said, followed by pouring rain Sunday. The forecast calls for rain in the early part of the week, with a chance of snow Tuesday, Wednesday, Wednesday night and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The ball is set for 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Legislative Building.
Although crews were busy outdoors Sunday, it was largely quiet indoors at the Legislative Building. However, the newly relocated and expanded gift store was open and will remain open until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday for the ball, said employee Anna Wederspahn.
Popular items at the gift store include Chehalis Mints, refrigerator magnets and postcards.
“The little things,” she said.
For more information about the ball, go to wastategovball.org. Individual tickets are $100, plus a $5 fee per person, according to the website.
Some frequently asked questions about the ball, according to the site:
▪ What is the correct attire? Formal attire is appropriate but business attire is acceptable.
▪ What food will be served? Hors d’ oeuvres and desserts prepared by Washington chefs and their apprentices.
▪ Will alcohol be available? A selection of Washington wines will be served.
▪ Will there be security? Yes, leave all weapons at home. Because this is a private party, guns are not allowed, even if you have a concealed weapons permit.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments