In case you missed it...

Readers gravitated toward a variety of things last week, including a new development pitched for Hawks Prairie.
1. ‘I’ve been driving around for days,’ says Tumwater mom searching for missing daughter: Tami Walsh said her 16-year-old daughter, BrookeLynn Walsh, was last seen about 11:30 p.m. Dec. 26 after sneaking out of the house to smoke with a friend. As of Thursday morning, the Tumwater High School sophomore has not returned home or to school, and the teen’s friend is unaware of her location, Walsh told The Olympian.
2. Lacey Gateway site attracts first major development proposal since Cabela’s: Lacey Gateway, the long-awaited mixed-use development site that is best known for bringing Cabela’s to the city a decade ago, appears to have some new momentum.
3. Lottery winner’s luck runs out: Paulie G’s pool hall in Olympia set to close: Paulie G’s, a pool hall business started with lottery winnings that made a name for itself by selling sub sandwiches, will close next month after five years on Devoe Street in Olympia.
4. Thurston County hospital numbers swell and three die in Pierce County as state enters flu epidemic: Flu patients admitted to St. Peter have doubled in the past week, spokesman Chris Thomas said. For the week ending Dec. 31, the hospital’s emergency department had 215 people reporting flu-like symptoms as their chief complaint, up from 151 the week before, Thomas said.
5. Teenage girl struck, killed trying to cross Interstate 5: The Washington State Patrol says Lukahe Herren was trying to get across the highway just before 7 p.m. Friday to meet up with friends when she was struck by a small sport-utility vehicle driven by a 19-year-old woman.
