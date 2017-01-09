Local

Weather updates, schedule changes for schools and services for Monday, Jan. 9

These are the weather-related closures and changes we have. The list was updated at 6 a.m. Monday. If you have changes to meeting schedules, business closures or other weather related changes you would like to share, please email news@theolympian.com, or call 360-754-5420.

Thurston Co. School Districts

North Thurston Public Schools: Due to icy road conditions, schools will start 2 hours late. There will be no preschool or out of district transportation.

Griffin School District: 2 hours late. Transportation on regular routes.

Olympia School District: Schools and buses two hours late. No morning preschool. No zero hour classes. No before-school activities. No morning Avanti program (periods 1-3). Buses on regular routes.

Rainier School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool.

Tumwater School District: Schools will start two hours late today due to icy road conditions. No morning preschool, no morning New Market session.

Yelm Community Schools: 2 hours late, no preschool.

Grays Harbor & Pacific County School Districts:

Cosmopolis School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool.

Willapa Valley School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool.

Kitsap & Mason County School Districts:

Pioneer School District: Buses on road restriction routes.

Shelton School District: Buses on road restriction routes.

Southside School District: Buses on road restriction routes.

Lewis County School Districts:

Boistfort School District: Buses on snow routes

South Sound Private/Charter Schools:

Olympia Waldorf School: 2 hours late.

Pope John Paul II High School: 2 hours late.

St. Michael Olympia: 2 hours late.

Cowlitz County & Lower Columbia Schools:

Castle Rock School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool, morning buses on snow routes.

Organizations:

Olympia Parks & Recreation Dept.: All morning recreation activities are cancelled.

South Sound YMCA-Child Care Services: 2 hours late for all programs.

