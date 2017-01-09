Elma woman dies in head-on crash Sunday

An 18-year-old Elma woman died Sunday night in a head-on crash on state Highway 3, five miles south of Allyn, according to the Washington State Patrol.
According to the report:
Kyla Brown was driving south on state Route 3 at milepost 15 when her 2000 Saturn SC2 collided with a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup that was attempting to pass a northbound vehicle. She died at the scene.
The driver of the truck, Zachary W. Vanderwal, 23, was injured and transported by private vehicle for medical evaluation.
The crash was reported at 7:08 p.m. Both vehicles were totaled. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and no drugs or alcohol are suspected.
The roadway was closed for almost six hours.
Charges are pending, according to the report.
