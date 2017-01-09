Local

January 9, 2017 8:49 AM

U2 coming to CenturyLink Field in Seattle for 2017 summer tour

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

U2 will celebrate the 30th anniversary of top-selling album The Joshua Tree this year with a tour across the United States and Europe, including a stop in Seattle.

The group will play May 14 at CenturyLink Field. Tickets for the U.S. shows go on sale Jan. 17 starting at $35. General admission floor tickets will go for $70.

The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 kicks off May 12 in Vancouver and ends Aug. 1 in Brussels. U2 will also be headlining at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival.

Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers and One Republic will open on the U.S. tour. Noel Gallahjer’s High Flying Birds will join the European leg of the tour.

U2 will play the full album during each performance, though not necessarily in order. It will be the first time the band has played a classic album in concert.

“It seems like we have come full circle from when The Joshua Tree songs were originally written, with global upheaval, extreme right wing politics and some fundamental human rights at risk,” The Edge said in a statement. “To celebrate the album - as these songs seem so relevant and prescient of these times too - we decided to do these shows, it feels right for now. We’re looking forward to it.”

The 1987 album includes hits like “Where The Streets Have No Name,” “With or Without You” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.”

It sold more than 25 million copies and led Time Magazine to call U2 “Rock’s Hottest Ticket” on its April 1987 cover.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 dates in America:

May 12 - Vancouver, BC BC Place Stadium

May 14 - Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field

May 17 - San Francisco, CA Levi's Stadium

May 20 - Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl

May 24 - Houston, TX NRG Stadium

May 26 - Dallas, TX AT&T Stadium

June 3 - Chicago, IL Soldier Field

June 7 - Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field

June 11 - Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

June 14 - Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

June 18 - Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

June 20 - Washington, DC FedEx Field

June 23 - Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

June 25 - Boston, MA Gillette Stadium

June 28 - E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

July 1 - Cleveland, OH First Energy

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Rainier’s old schoolhouse gets new life

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos