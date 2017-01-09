U2 coming to CenturyLink Field in Seattle for 2017 summer tour

U2 will celebrate the 30th anniversary of top-selling album The Joshua Tree this year with a tour across the United States and Europe, including a stop in Seattle.
The group will play May 14 at CenturyLink Field. Tickets for the U.S. shows go on sale Jan. 17 starting at $35. General admission floor tickets will go for $70.
The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 kicks off May 12 in Vancouver and ends Aug. 1 in Brussels. U2 will also be headlining at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival.
Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers and One Republic will open on the U.S. tour. Noel Gallahjer’s High Flying Birds will join the European leg of the tour.
U2 will play the full album during each performance, though not necessarily in order. It will be the first time the band has played a classic album in concert.
“It seems like we have come full circle from when The Joshua Tree songs were originally written, with global upheaval, extreme right wing politics and some fundamental human rights at risk,” The Edge said in a statement. “To celebrate the album - as these songs seem so relevant and prescient of these times too - we decided to do these shows, it feels right for now. We’re looking forward to it.”
The 1987 album includes hits like “Where The Streets Have No Name,” “With or Without You” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.”
It sold more than 25 million copies and led Time Magazine to call U2 “Rock’s Hottest Ticket” on its April 1987 cover.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 dates in America:
May 12 - Vancouver, BC BC Place Stadium
May 14 - Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field
May 17 - San Francisco, CA Levi's Stadium
May 20 - Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl
May 24 - Houston, TX NRG Stadium
May 26 - Dallas, TX AT&T Stadium
June 3 - Chicago, IL Soldier Field
June 7 - Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field
June 11 - Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
June 14 - Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
June 18 - Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
June 20 - Washington, DC FedEx Field
June 23 - Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
June 25 - Boston, MA Gillette Stadium
June 28 - E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
July 1 - Cleveland, OH First Energy
Comments