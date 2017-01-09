Missing Tumwater teen home safe

A Tumwater teenager who was missing since Dec. 26 is back home, her mother, Tami Walsh, said Monday.
“She’s safe, she’s home, she’s OK,” Walsh said.
Her 16-year-old daughter, BrookeLynn Walsh, was found through tips on social media, Walsh said and was located after video at a Spanaway store identified her and the 18-year-old man she was with.
Walsh had posted fliers online and in the community.
Walsh said her daughter would be back in school Tuesday and that the family is continuing counseling.
“We’re going to do the things we need to do to finish healing,” she said.
