What’s Happening for Jan. 10

Tuesday
Tea for travelers: Find out about trips and tours, 1 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. SouthSoundSeniors.org, 360-407-3967.
Something to crow about: Learn about the life of crows, including their funeral behavior, 7 p.m. at Room 110, Harned Hall, Saint Martin’s University, 5000 Abbey Way SE, Lacey.
Wednesday
Inaugural ball: 7 p.m. at the Legislative Building and the Temple of Justice, Capitol Campus. $100 plus a $5 fee per person. Information: wastategovball.org, 360-359-3842, or P.O. Box 2794, Olympia.
Travelogue: Mykonos, Greece: Take a pictorial tour of the Greek isle at 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-618, SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Thursday
Citizens Climate Lobby: Thurston Climate Action Team’s January forum — “Putting a Price on Carbon” — is at 7 p.m. at Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave SW, Olympia.
It’s your funeral: People don’t want to think about planning their funeral, but it can be a gift for loved ones. To start the process, join a presentation at 10 a.m. Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. SouthSoundSeniors.org, 360-407-3967.
Special Olympics Pack the Gym: March in starts at 6 p.m. at Capital High School, 2707 Conger Ave. NW, Olympia, followed by exhibition games by the athletes. $5 donation benefits the Thurston County Special Olympics program. Information: Mark Barker at bballdad11@comcast.net.
Friday
Eye care: Glaucoma is a group of diseases that damage the optic nerve and can result in vision loss. Learn about symptoms, tests and treatment options, 12:30 p.m. Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. SouthSoundSeniors.org or 360-407-3967.
Jan. 14
Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet: South Puget Sound Community College will host the event at 6 p.m. in the college’s Student Union Building, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. This year’s keynote speaker is mayor-elect Michael Tubbs of Stockton, California. Tickets at spscc.edu/foundation/MLKtix.
The fruitcake: Seattle author Harriet Baskas talks about vintage vittles and their connections to family, culture and history, noon-2 p.m., Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. 360-491-3860, trl.org.
Jan. 18
Author series: Merritt Long will read excerpts from his soon-to-be published book on growing up in the South. 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-618, SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Jan. 19
Researching neighborhood history: Historian Lanny Weaver will highlight neighborhood histories and suggest research strategies. Doors open at 11:30. Seating is limited, at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place, Tumwater. 360-786-8117, olytumfoundation.org.
Olympia World Affairs Council: “Chasing Elephants: Conservationists, Politicians, Farmers and the Problem of Ivory.” 7:30 p.m., at Thurston Economic Development Council, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. 360-866-1652.
