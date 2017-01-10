Smilemobile to offer low-cost dental care in Lacey Jan. 17-18

The Washington Dental Service Foundation’s SmileMobile, which travels the state offering dental services to children who might not otherwise have access to dental care, will be in Lacey on Jan. 17-18.
The 39-foot dental clinic on wheels is staffed by a clinic manager, dentist and dental assistant. It will be parked at Lydia Hawk Elementary School, 7600 Fifth Ave. SE, to provide low-cost dental examinations to children through high school age.
To make an appointment or get more information, call 888-286-9105. The nonprofit Washington Dental Service accepts Apple Health and offers sliding-scale fees based on family income and size.
Services range from exams and preventive care to fillings and minor oral surgery.
