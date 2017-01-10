Local

January 10, 2017 4:30 AM

Weather updates, school and service changes for Tuesday, Jan. 10

Updated as of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday: These are the updated school changes and closures we have received word of for Tuesday. If you know of a closure or change in your district, please let us know by calling 360-754-5420 or email: news@theolympian.com.

Thurston Co. School Districts:

Rainier School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool, no out-of-district transportation.

Yelm Community Schools: 2 hours late, no morning preschool, no out-of-district transportation.

Grays Harbor County:

Oakville School District: 2 hours late.

Kitsap & Mason County:

Grapeview School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool. Buses on road restriction routes.

Hood Canal School District: 2 hours late, no preschool. No after school activities.

North Mason School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool. Buses on road restriction routes.

Pioneer School District: No out of district transportation. 2 hours late, no morning preschool. Buses on road restriction routes.

Shelton School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool. Buses on road restriction routes. No out of district transportation.

Southside School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool. Buses on road restriction routes.

Lewis Co. School Districts:

Morton School District: Buses on snow routes.

Colleges & Universities:

Olympic College: Shelton campus delayed opening at 10 a.m. due to snow. Bremerton and Poulsbo campuses are operating on normal schedules.

South Sound Private/Charter Schools:

Life Christian Academy: Opening at 10 a.m., no morning preschool. Student attendance optional, no before school care, buses run late.

Organizations:

Skokomish Tribe: 2 hours late.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Rainier’s old schoolhouse gets new life

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos