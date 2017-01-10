Weather updates, school and service changes for Tuesday, Jan. 10

Updated as of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday: These are the updated school changes and closures we have received word of for Tuesday. If you know of a closure or change in your district, please let us know by calling 360-754-5420 or email: news@theolympian.com.
Thurston Co. School Districts:
Rainier School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool, no out-of-district transportation.
Yelm Community Schools: 2 hours late, no morning preschool, no out-of-district transportation.
Grays Harbor County:
Oakville School District: 2 hours late.
Kitsap & Mason County:
Grapeview School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool. Buses on road restriction routes.
Hood Canal School District: 2 hours late, no preschool. No after school activities.
North Mason School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool. Buses on road restriction routes.
Pioneer School District: No out of district transportation. 2 hours late, no morning preschool. Buses on road restriction routes.
Shelton School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool. Buses on road restriction routes. No out of district transportation.
Southside School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool. Buses on road restriction routes.
Lewis Co. School Districts:
Morton School District: Buses on snow routes.
Colleges & Universities:
Olympic College: Shelton campus delayed opening at 10 a.m. due to snow. Bremerton and Poulsbo campuses are operating on normal schedules.
South Sound Private/Charter Schools:
Life Christian Academy: Opening at 10 a.m., no morning preschool. Student attendance optional, no before school care, buses run late.
Organizations:
Skokomish Tribe: 2 hours late.
