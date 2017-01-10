Holiday Twinkies being recalled due to salmonella warning

According to a press release issued by the Food & Drug Administration, Hostess has posted an FDA recall of Holiday White Peppermint Twinkies after discovering that a milk powder used in the Twinkies coating tested positive for salmonella.
The milk powder originally was recalled by Valley Milk Products, LLC.
There have been no reports of illnesses, and so far, none of the Twinkies coating tested positive for the bacteria.
The recall applies to White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies with the UPC code 88810911571, sold in packs of 9, and affects no other Hostess products.
If you purchased the Holiday Twinkies, you are asked to return the uneaten products to the story where they were purchased for a full refund.
Call 1-800-483-7253, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m Central time with any questions concerning the recall.
