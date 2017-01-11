What’s Happening for Jan. 11

2:25 Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable on Seattle's running game heading to Atlanta Pause

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

6:22 Business Q&A with State Farm Insurance agent Kevin Hayward

10:00 Chilean Navy helicopter pilot shoots video of UFO

1:56 Tumwater vs Centralia Boys Basketball

3:39 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar talks Malik Dime injury, previews California

1:08 Even the governor needs a flu shot

0:51 Permanent restroom approved for Artesian Commons.mp4

1:22 2017 Polar Bear Plunge at Lacey's Long Lake