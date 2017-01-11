What’s Happening for Jan. 11

Wednesday
Governor’s Inaugural ball: 7 p.m. at the Legislative Building and the Temple of Justice, Capitol Campus. $100 plus a $5 fee per person. Information: wastategovball.org, 360-359-3842 or P.O. Box 2794, Olympia.
Travelogue: Mykonos, Greece: Take a pictorial tour of the Greek isle at 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-618, SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Thursday
Citizens Climate Lobby: Thurston Climate Action Team’s January forum, “Putting a Price on Carbon.” 7 p.m. at Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia.
It’s your funeral: People don’t want to think about planning their funeral, but it can be a gift for loved ones. To start the process, join a presentation at 10 a.m. Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. SouthSoundSeniors.org, 360-407-3967.
Special Olympics Pack the Gym: March-in starts at 6 p.m. at Capital High School, 2707 Conger Ave. NW, Olympia, followed by exhibition games. $5 donation benefits the Thurston County Special Olympics program. Information: Mark Barker at bballdad11@comcast.net.
Friday
Eye care: Glaucoma is a group of diseases that damage the optic nerve and can result in vision loss. Learn about symptoms, tests and treatment options, 12:30 p.m. Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. SouthSoundSeniors.org, 360-407-3967.
Gun rights rally: The Gun Rights Coalition estimates that up to 200 people will attend from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at north steps of Capitol Building. Many are expected to openly carry firearms, as allowed under state law.
Jan. 14
Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet: South Puget Sound Community College will host at 6 p.m. in the college’s Student Union Building, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. This year’s keynote speaker is mayor-elect Michael Tubbs of Stockton, California. Tickets at spscc.edu/foundation/MLKtix.
The fruitcake: Seattle author Harriet Baskas will talk about vintage vittles and their connections to family, culture and history. Noon-2 p.m., Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. 360-491-3860, trl.org.
Jan. 18
Author series: Merritt Long will read excerpts from his book on growing up in the South. 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-586-618, SouthSoundSeniors.org.
Jan. 19
Researching neighborhood history: Historian Lanny Weaver will highlight neighborhood histories and suggest research strategies. Doors open at 11:30. Seating is limited. Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place, Tumwater. 360-786-8117, olytumfoundation.org.
Olympia World Affairs Council: “Chasing Elephants: Conservationists, Politicians, Farmers and the Problem of Ivory.” 7:30 p.m., at Thurston Economic Development Council, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. 360-866-1652.
Jan. 20
A Word for Love: Set in Syria on the cusp of political unrest, “A Word for Love” tells the story of a young American woman who travels the world to study an ancient, original manuscript of a famous Arabic love story. Author Emily Robbins will be in conversation with Cindy Corrie at 5:45 p.m. at Orca Books, 509 E. Fourth Ave., Olympia.
