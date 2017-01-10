Washington state gets a voice on House Intelligence panel with addition of Heck

U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, who represents Washington’s 10th District, including the Olympia area, has won a seat on the U.S. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, marking the first time since 2010 that a member of the state’s delegation has served on the panel.
Formed in 1977, the panel has responsibility for overseeing the U.S. intelligence community.
Heck, who won a third term in November, said reports of Russian hacking in the 2016 presidential election showed that the U.S. intelligence community “will continue to play an increasingly critical role in keeping our nation safe and our democracy strong.”
Heck noted that his district is home to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and that the Puget Sound region houses “world-class technology companies with cybersecurity expertise.”
Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California said “strong Democratic voices” are needed on the panel as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office.
“In this important new role, Congressman Heck will help lead our efforts to strengthen America’s national security and defend our democracy from Vladimir Putin’s meddling,” Pelosi said in a statement.
Heck said Tuesday he also will would continue serving on the House Financial Services Committee.
