Port of Olympia seeking volunteers to serve on Harbor Patrol

The Port of Olympia is accepting applications for its unpaid Harbor Patrol program.
Harbor Patrol volunteers serve as security for the port’s Marine Terminal and Swantown Marina & Boatworks, as well as look out for the safety of the port’s customers and anyone enjoying the waterfront.
Harbor Patrol volunteers also promote safety with boater education, special event patrols and ship escorts. And, along with Port staff, Harbor Patrol volunteers respond to emergencies, including helping with search and rescue, aid to distressed vessels, emergency medical services and fire responses.
Basic standards, performance standards and supplemental questions are posted at governmentjobs.com/careers/portofolympia
Applications will be accepted through Jan. 22.
For more information, contact Jeri Sevier, the port’s human resources and administrative manager, at JeriS@portolympia.com or 360-528-8003.
