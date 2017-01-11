Weather updates, school and schedule changes for Wednesday, Jan. 11

These are the weather-related closures and changes we have. The list was updated at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. If you have changes to meeting schedules, business closures or other weather related changes you would like to share, please email news@theolympian.com, or call 360-754-5420.
Thurston County School Districts:
Rainier School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool, No out-of-district transportation. No Early Release.
Lewis County School Districts
Adna School District: 2 hours late.
Boistfort School District: 2 hours late, no preschool. No breakfast served. Buses on snow routes. Classes begin at 9:30 a.m.
Centralia School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool, buses on snow routes.
Chehalis School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool, Buses on snow routes.
Evaline School District: 2 hours late.
Morton School District: Buses on snow routes.
Winlock School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool, buses on snow routes.
