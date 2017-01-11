City seeking Lacey-related stories, and offering cash prizes as incentive

South Sound writers can help Lacey mark its 50th anniversary by penning a Lacey-related story, poem, essay, song, film or short play by Jan. 23.
The city is looking for memories, family stories, historical work or a vision of Lacey’s future — any creative work inspired by Lacey.
The city is partnering with Panorama and the Northwest Playwrights Alliance on the effort to gather Lacey tales, and they are offering cash prizes of $25-$75 in four categories: adult, high school, middle school and grade school. There is no submission fee.
Several submissions will be featured in a public recital at Panorama’s 200-seat theater at 7 p.m. Feb. 1. Admission to the recital will be free.
Entries should be sent as Word documents or pdfs to willis@olynet.com. Participants are limited to one submission, except with poetry, where three poems are allowed. The deadline is Jan. 23.
Comments