About 2,500 people attend Governor's Inaugural Ball in Olympia

The Governor’s Inaugural Ball only happens every four years, and Alma Davis of Shelton already plans to be at the next one. And the one after that.
“This is just an amazing experience,” said Davis, 34, as she and her best friend munched on cotton candy spun atop glow sticks during the ball Wednesday evening on Capitol Campus. “This will be a tradition for the rest of my life.”
Organizers estimate that 2,500 people attended the black tie gala, which featured food, music, entertainment and a formal program. The event took place in a series of large white tents set up between the Legislative Building and the Temple of Justice, and inside both buildings.
Much of the food was prepared by students in about a dozen culinary arts programs from around the region, including Lake Washington Institute of Technology in Kirkland, Bates Technical College in Tacoma and South Puget Sound Community College in Olympia.
SPSCC students prepared about 3,000 appetizers for the event, including bulgogi tacos, shrimp and pork wontons and assorted sushi.
“It was a really great experience,” said SPSCC student Tania Moe, 36, of Olympia.
The Inaugural Ball’s history pre-dates statehood. It’s not funded by taxpayer dollars, and it’s organized by a non-partisan, non-profit committee. This year’s tickets were $105 each. For more information about the event, go to www.wastategovball.org.
