Nearly 2,500 people attend Governor's Inaugural Ball

Holding a plastic makeshift chamber pot, C.C. Coates addresses the Olympia City Council at its Jan. 3 meeting about the lack of accessible public restrooms in downtown Olympia. The council voted to move forward with plans to install a permanent restroom at the Artesian Commons Park in downtown Olympia.
Kristen Doig along with her mother Kelly Jones pay a Dec 29th visit to the remnants of her Lacey home which was gutted by a Christmas Day fire. With no one injured from the fire the SPSCC student and mother of three has been overwhelmed with donations from throughout the community.
The Lacey Fire Department responded to a Christmas Day blaze destroyed a residence in the 4500 block of Ruddell Road. All the occupants of the residence escaped the blaze uninjured, but the home is considered as total loss, according to Battalion Chief Mike Heikes. Lt. Jason Berman is also shown holding the charred remains of what was the Christmas tree.