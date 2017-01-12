Weather updates, school and schedule changes for Thursday, Jan. 12

These are the weather-related closures and changes we have as of 6 a.m. Thursday. If you have changes to meeting schedules, business closures or other weather related changes you would like to share, please email news@theolympian.com, or call 360-754-5420.
Thurston Co. School Districts:
Rochester School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool.
Yelm Community Schools: 2 hours late, no morning preschool. No out-of-district transportation.
Lewis Co. School Districts:
Adna School District: Closed.
Boistfort School District: 2 hours late. No preschool. Buses on snow routes. No breakfast will be served.
Centralia School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool. Buses on snow routes.
Chehalis School District: Closed.
Evaline School District: Closed.
Morton School District: Buses on snow routes.
Napavine School District: 2 hours late. Buses on snow routes.
Toledo School District: Closed.
White Pass School District: Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation.
Winlock School District: Closed.
Colleges & Universities:
Centralia College: Campus is open, but only come to campus if it is safe to do so. Weather Alert Status is in effect.
Organizations:
South Sound YMCA Child Care Services: 2 hours late — for Y Care programs in Yelm School District.
Comments